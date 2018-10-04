Ready, Set, Vote! Your PCAs Finalist Votes Count as Double For the Next Five Days, So Get to Clicking ASAP

Double the votes, double the fun!

Today is a good day, because it kicks off our five days of double votes for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

What does that mean, you ask? Well, it's simple. Since your votes for the finalist round of the PCAs are really important to us, we are making them worth twice as much if you vote between now and Monday, Oct. 8.

Yes, you read that right, if you cast your vote for any, or all, of the 2018 PCAs finalist categories your selection will count as double.

What are you waiting for, there are so many categories that need your attention!

You can weigh in on which Comedy Act of 2018 is your absolute favorite, or which Drama Show of 2018 you think deserves to take home the prize right now. Or, better yet, you can vote for all 43 categories ahead of the November show and make sure your top picks make it to the winner's circle.