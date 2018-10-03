Move Over Tom Hardy! Logan Marshall-Green's Doppelgänger Is Actually His Twin Brother

Getty Images
by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 11:07 AM
Getty Images
Perhaps we had this doppelgänger thing wrong all along.
For the longest time, pop culture fans were convinced Logan Marshall-Green looked a lot like Tom Hardy and vice-versa.
Maybe it was the beard. Perhaps it was the fashion sense. Whatever the case may be, if there was a celebrity look-alikes story, these two would always make the list.
But Buzzfeed and the always curious Internet came across an interesting find this week that many people didn't see coming.
Sure, Logan looks like Tom but what about his twin brother Taylor Marshall-Green? His Instagram has been found and fans can't stop looking through the brotherly photo posts.
Whether it's their high school days—thank you yearbooks—or hanging out together at home, the likeness is real! And forgive us, but we can't stop scrolling back!
Just look at the brothers' blonde bowl cuts while holding action heroes. Warning, Taylor is married ladies.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Taylor Marshall-Green (@tmhypheng) on
Fans known Logan from his roles on 24 and his character Trey Atwood on The O.C. He also recently stared on the big screen in Upgrade. As for Taylor, he appears to have a career outside of the Hollywood spotlight.
And for those still convinced that Logan and Tom are the true doppelgängers, we see you and hear you. In fact, The Wrap's numerous examples can turn any doubter into a believer.
But what happened to the expression that blood is thicker than water? Family over everything? We'll let you decide!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?