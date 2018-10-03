Move Over Tom Hardy! Logan Marshall-Green's Doppelgänger Is Actually His Twin Brother

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 11:07 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Logan Marshall-Green, Tom Hardy

Getty Images

Perhaps we had this doppelgänger thing wrong all along.

For the longest time, pop culture fans were convinced Logan Marshall-Green looked a lot like Tom Hardy and vice-versa.

Maybe it was the beard. Perhaps it was the fashion sense. Whatever the case may be, if there was a celebrity look-alikes story, these two would always make the list.

But Buzzfeed and the always curious Internet came across an interesting find this week that many people didn't see coming.

Sure, Logan looks like Tom but what about his twin brother Taylor Marshall-Green? His Instagram has been found and fans can't stop looking through the brotherly photo posts.

Photos

Celebrity Look-Alikes

Whether it's their high school days—thank you yearbooks—or hanging out together at home, the likeness is real! And forgive us, but we can't stop scrolling back!

Just look at the brothers' blonde bowl cuts while holding action heroes. Warning, Taylor is married ladies. 

Fans known Logan from his roles on 24 and his character Trey Atwood on The O.C. He also recently stared on the big screen in Upgrade. As for Taylor, he appears to have a career outside of the Hollywood spotlight.

And for those still convinced that Logan and Tom are the true doppelgängers, we see you and hear you. In fact, The Wrap's numerous examples can turn any doubter into a believer.

But what happened to the expression that blood is thicker than water? Family over everything? We'll let you decide! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tom Hardy , Instagram , Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall

Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Imagine a Sex and the City Sequel Without Kim Cattrall

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner Cozies Up to Her "Love" Joe Jonas During Romantic Paris Getaway

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Chelsea Peretti Leaving Brooklyn Nine-Nine During Season 6

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Dishes on New Music and Dream Collaborations

Will Smith, Jaden Smith

Will Smith Just Started the #PiggyBackChallenge With Help From Jaden Smith

ESC: Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Apologizes for "Insensitive" Weight Loss Comments

Kate Middleton, Sayers Croft Forest School Visit

Kate Middleton Has the Best Response to a Child Asking Why She's Being Photographed

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.