Sophie Turner Cozies Up to Her "Love" Joe Jonas During Romantic Paris Getaway

It's been almost exactly a year since Turner and Jonas announced their engagement to the world. The couple, who started dating in 2016, posted a photo of Turner's pear-shaped diamond engagement ring on social media last October.

"I said yes," she wrote. While Jonas captioned his post, "She said yes."

Turner opened up about her "lovely" engagement to Jonas earlier this year in Marie Claire's May "Fresh Faces" issue.

"There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that'll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there's a sense that this is the greatest thing I'll do in my life," Turner said. "It's lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I'd find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There's a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there's a drive that comes with your career."