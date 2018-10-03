EXCLUSIVE!

Dua Lipa Dishes on New Music and Dream Collaborations

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 10:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Dua Lipa's first studio album has been ranked among the best of 2017—and she is just getting started. 

In recent years, the 23-year-old London-born songstress has become a breakout star with the success of her eponymous album. She's shown little sign of slowing down as she's been touring since 2016, is back in the studio working on her second record and is about to release a "complete edition" of Dua Lipa on October 19. In addition to the original hit tracks, that album will also contain three new songs—"Want To," "Running" and "Kiss and Make Up," the latter of which is a fresh collaboration with K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK

"They were songs that I was performing for a very long time," Lipa told E! News at the Grammy Museum's "Spotlight: Dua Lipa" exhibit. However, the star hadn't quite found how she wanted the studio versions of the tracks to sound, so she didn't include them on her first album. Now, as a bit of a present to her fans, she and her team rearranged the two songs and added her new collaboration with BLACKPINK to the deluxe edition coming in just a few weeks. "It felt right and I felt like it was kind of like a parting gift to this whole era," she said. 

Photos

Dua Lipa and Paul Klein's Cutest Photos

Dua Lipa

Arik McArthur/Getty Images

Meanwhile, fans have been clamoring for new music from the artist and she recently answered with two singles, "One Kiss" with Calvin Harris and "Electricity" with Diplo and Mark Ronson

"Both 'One Kiss' and I feel 'Electricity' definitely go down kind of a different route to what I've had on my first album and I feel like it's a good bridge between my first album and what's to come for the next album," she told E! News. "I can't even say it out loud because it feels really crazy that it's already come to that point that I'm kind of already back in the studio."

With plenty of new tunes on the horizon, Lipa, who collected several MTV Video Music Award nominations this year and took home two Brit Awards in 2017, is also up for a 2018 American Music Award for New Artist of the Year next week and will grace the stage as one of the night's performers.  

Read

Dua Lipa Points Out Underlying Sexism in the Music Industry

On the topic of her music's success on the charts, Lipa said, "I feel so grateful for those because it gives me the opportunity to tour more and meet fans all over the world and that's kind of been my main goal. I've always wanted my music to do well. I just never really knew how it would do. You never know what to expect and so it's been such a wonderful surprise."

As for more surprises, there are a few stars the songstress hopes to work with one day. 

"There are so many incredible artists. I'd love to collaboratate with Pink. I would love to collaborate with Frank Ocean. I would love to collaborate with Alicia Keys," she said. "There are just so many artists that I admire so much and I feel like something that I want to do with collaborations is always try and work with people who do something maybe a bit more different to what I do or something that would bring something new to the table...It's always interesting because I don't know what's going to come next."

For more of E! News' exclusive interview with Dua Lipa, check out the videos above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Rory Feek

Heartbreak, Single Fatherhood and a Ring He'll Never Take Off: Life for Rory Feek After Losing His Forever Duet Partner

Dua Lipa Loves Seeing Familiar Faces in the Crowd

Jennifer Lopez Shares Most Memorable Moment of Vegas Residency

Inside J.Lo's Final Las Vegas Residency Show

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Impact Alex Rodriguez Had on Her Las Vegas Residency

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

A Career High Note: How Singing Can Lead Bradley Cooper to Golden Globes Glory

Shawn Mendes

There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back From a PCAs Win Thanks to His Loyal Fans

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.