Kate Middleton Has the Best Response to a Child Asking Why She's Being Photographed

Get ready for cuteness overload.

Kate Middleton had an adorable interaction with a young girl on Tuesday during her first royal engagement since her maternity leave.

While visiting with a few school children at Sayers Croft Forest School and Wildlife Garden in Paddington, the Duchess of Cambridge came in contact with a child who asked her why the nearby photographers were taking her picture.

"They're picturing you!" Kate insisted while holding the young girl's hand. "You're special."

It should come as no surprise that the royal knew exactly what to say. After all, she shares three young children with Prince William: Prince George (5), Princess Charlotte (3) and Prince Louis (5 months).

The duchess wasn't afraid to get down and dirty during her visit, either. Kate helped the school children of St. Augustine's Primary School plant some seeds and retrieve water to help the plants grow. She also participated in a bug hunt and told the teachers she spends "hours" hunting for spiders with her own children.