Anna Faris Deletes Photo After Body Shamers Criticize Her Appearance

Anna Faris has no time for body shamers, which is why she decided to take down an Instagram photo after receiving cruel comments about her appearance.

The Mom star took to social media on Tuesday to post a pre-show picture, taken by her Unqualified podcast assistant Michael Sherman. "Having pre-show jitters- so glad Michael Sherman captured it- also I eventually decided to put on pants," Faris captioned the photo, which showed her gripping a trashcan while wearing a long black shirt, knee-high boots and what appears to be nude bike shorts.

According to TMZ, Faris deleted the photo 15 minutes after posting it after receiving a number of critical comments, including one that read, "You look so unhealthy, eat."

Faris has yet to post again on any of her social media platforms since deleting the photo and has not made any statement publicly about the body shaming comments.