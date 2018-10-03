Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Getting Married for the Second Time

After her split from Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow wasn't sure if she'd ever marry again. Then she met Brad Falchuk.

This past weekend, the 46-year-old Oscar winner and Goop founder tied the knot with the American Horror Story and Glee co-creator in an intimate, star-studded wedding ceremony in the Hamptons.

"I think that marriage is a really beautiful, noble and worthwhile institution, pursuit and endeavor," Paltrow told Marie Claire UK in an interview published in the magazine's November 2018 issue, which features the actress on the cover. "Because I don't think you get married and that's it—I think it's the beginning. You create this third entity, this third being that you have to nourish and look after."

"For a while, I thought, I don't know if I'd ever do it again," she continued. "I have my kids—what's the point?"