Roger Mathews Jokes Jenni "JWoww" Farley Is Using Shock Therapy on Him

With his marriage to Jenni "JWoww" Farley up in the air, Roger Mathews is trying to keep things light.

Such was the case on Wednesday when he took to social media with a photo of his back and a device.

"Technology is an amazing thing. Science has advanced to the point my where they make shock therapy specifically designed for men to become better husbands," he wrote in a caption. "I had this device installed with shock leads that go directly into my spine and my wife holds the controller and settings. It's called the 'Dirtbag 9000' . It has voice recognition so if you question your wife it will light you up like a f--king Christmas tree."

He continued to joke, "It has four settings. 1. You're a c--t 2. I should have stayed with my ex 3. I hope you die a slow painful death 4. Just for fun. (Which is the most powerful setting and is like being shot by a police taser)."