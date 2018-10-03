Happy Mean Girls Day! Here's a Special Message From Aaron Samuels to Lindsay Lohan

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 7:40 AM
It's October 3rd! And it's Wednesday! You know what that means...
Yep, it's Mean Girls day. So fetch. To celebrate, you should definitely wear pink. And bonus, we've got an exclusive message from Jonathan Bennett, who played Aaron Samuels in the 2004 film and whose hair looks pretty sexy pushed back in real life.
"I can't take full responsibility for this monumental Mean Girls Day. We've got to give credit where credit is due...to our Mykonos goddess!" he says, referring to main star Lindsay Lohan, who's been dancing her butt off at her beach club on a Greek Island in recent months.
"Linds, fourteen years ago today, I asked you what day it was," he continues. "Well, you could've told me to check my phone like a normal person. You could've even said, 'Hey, I dunno, I think it's October 2nd. But ya didn't. You said, 'It's October 3rd."
If anyone happens to have Lohan's number, please forward it to Bennett.
"I know you're far away and you have a lot going on right now, but just in case, I wanted to reach out to you and personally make sure that you were aware of this significant day and how much I miss you," he says.
Cue the awwwwww! And watch him dance the Lilo!
Happy Mean Girls Day!
Bennett's new book, The Burn Cookbook: An Unofficial Unauthorized Cookbook for Mean Girls Fans, is on sale now.
