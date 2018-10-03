It's Life and Death on NBC's Epic Chicago Fire, Chicago PD and Chicago Med Crossover

NBC's first One Chicago crossover—an epic story that spreads across Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago PD—is here. The one-night event, airing Wednesday, Oct. 3, will be like a "three-hour event," Chicago PD's Jesse Lee Soffer told us.

"I don't think it's ever been done before. It's going to be pretty cool," Soffer said.

The action starts off on Chicago Fire with one big blaze. Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney revealed the show shot on location in downtown Chicago, something they haven't done too often. "There was always the idea of doing a Towering Inferno, something that happens in one location where [ambulance], engine, truck and squad all report to the same call and we shoot an entire episode kind of in that space and this is as close to that as we've tried to do," Kinney said.