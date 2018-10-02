Exclusive: Abby Lee Miller Celebrates 52nd Birthday Amid Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller gathered with family and friends on Monday to celebrate her 52nd birthday in Los Angeles.

E! News got an inside look at the Dance Moms star's luncheon at the restaurant Buca di Beppo in the famous L.A. institution, The Famers Market. It's one of Miller's favorite spots, which made it the ideal place to celebrate her birthday. According to the source, Miller was joined by over a dozen of her Dance Moms students, including JoJo Siwa and her mother, Jessalyn Siwa.

The friends dined al fresco at Buca di Beppo where they munched on fried calamari, meatballs and bruschetta for their appetizers. The restaurant serves its meals family-style, which is exactly how the birthday party did it. The group shared Chicken Marsala, Chicken Parmesan, Shrimp Fra Diavolo, Ravioli al Pomodoro and Brussels Sprouts.

The insider told E! News that Miller was having a great day and enjoying her time with all of her friends. At one point in the birthday bash, JoJo gave a speech in front of the crowd, which meant the world to Miller. Additionally, the singer Mackenzie Sol serenaded the birthday girl with a special song.