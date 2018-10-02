Chris Hemsworth Thinks His Career ''Suffered'' Because He Became a Father

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 7:20 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Hemsworth

Photographer - DAVID BAILEY for GQ Australia

Even as a celebrity, Chris Hemsworthis no stranger to the "what if's" in life.

One of the questions that he ponders is whether or not his career took a toll after he became a father. The Aussie tells GQ Australia, "I do wonder sometimes, if we [wife Elsa] hadn't met, what my career would look like. Have I made decisions based on that? How has that influenced me?"

He continues, "There's times when i've thought, 'Wow, because having kids is more important to me, some of my roles have suffered.'"

Not that the star regrets having a family, but he is "aware" of the sacrifices he has made for his three kids, SashaIndia Rose and Tristan. "There's definitely a couple of films I could've put way more energy into but I was like, 'No, I'd rather be with my kids.'"

With this in mind, Chris has come to terms with his desire to work and be a good dad.

Photos

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky's Cutest Family Moments

Chris Hemsworth

Photographer - DAVID BAILEY for GQ Australia

He says, "It can't be a truly individual, selfish endeavor but we still need to take care of our own."

Taking care of his family also means raising his kids to be grateful for the life they have, which can be a challenge when you are an A-list actor. "I feel gross about it," Chris says about his financial success. "I don't want them to feel like they're privileged in any way."

He explains, "The fact that we have money and their parents are famous, that somehow they're special, that scares me because we grew up with no money."

Hemsworth's devotion to being a loving and present father is evident in the rare, but adorable moments he shares of him and his kids playing on social media. And while he vows to not to give in to the "exploitation" of celebrity kids, he likes sharing a genuine look at his daily life. 

To read the full interview, check out the November issue, which hits newsstands on October 8th.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Hemsworth , Celeb Kids , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Abby Lee Miller, Jojo Siwa, birthday

Exclusive: Abby Lee Miller Celebrates 52nd Birthday Amid Cancer Battle

This Is Us

This Is Us Plants the Seeds for Major Season 3 Drama to Come While Exploring Grief

Kanye West, Ray West, 2011

Kanye West's Father Beats Prostate Cancer and They Celebrate by Eating Bugs

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Instagram

Kanye West's Most Extravagant Gifts for Kim Kardashian: From a Million Dollar Check to Cartier Bracelets

Nicki Minaj, 2018 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicki Minaj Reveals Past ''Violent'' Relationship in Queen Documentary Teaser

Michelle Williams

Michelle Williams Reveals the Highlight of Making Venom: "No Crying!"

ESC: Ayesha Curry

Jessica Alba Shares Why Ayesha Curry Is the Perfect Honest Company Ambassador

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.