12 Comfy Boyfriend Jeans for All Body Types

  • By
    &

by Taylor Stephan | Wed., Oct. 3, 2018 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Jeans are jeans but let's just say that some are superior to others.

Whatever do we mean, you ask? Well nothing against skinny jeans (we own too many pairs to count), but as we head into fall, we're all about the boyfriend jeans. For one, we dare you to name a more comfortable option. Sometimes it's nice to wear a baggier pair, like right around the holidays when we happen to be stuffing our faces more than usual.

Besides, relaxed denim looks cute with boots, heels and sneakers. Match it with an oversized sweater or a blazer. Literally anything looks chic with these pants. 

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

Good American

BUY IT: GOOD AMERICAN Good Boy Ripped Boyfriend Jeans, $179

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

Topshop

BUY IT:  Topshop Mid Blue New Boyfriend Jeans, $80

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

EILEEN FISHER

BUY IT:  EILEEN FISHER Stretch Organic Cotton Boyfriend Jeans, $149

Article continues below

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

Boohoo

BUY IT:  Boohoo High Rise Mid Wash Boyfriend Jeans, $25 

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

SANCTUARY

BUY IT:  SANCTUARY Straight Leg Fray Hem Boyfriend Jeans, $119

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

H&M

BUY IT:  H&M+ Boyfriend Jeans, $35

Article continues below

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

Boohoo

BUY IT:  Boohoo O-Ring Zip Detail Boyfriend Jean, $32 

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY

BUY IT:  CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Emerson Slim Boyfriend Jeans, $236 

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

Siwy

BUY IT:  Siwy Billie Boyfriend Jeans, $196

Article continues below

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

Stella McCartney

BUY IT:  STELLA MCCARTNEY Distressed Boyfriend Jeans, $650

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

EILEEN FISHER

BUY IT: EILEEN FISHER Organic Cotton Boyfriend Jeans, $178

Shopping: Boyfriend Jeans

AGOLDE

BUY IT:  AGOLDE '90s Fit Mid Rise Loose Fit Jeans, $188

Article continues below

Seriously can someone get us into some BF jeans ASAP?

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , VG , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style
Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyer Denies Rape Allegations

Amy Schumer

The Five PCAs Comedy Act Finalists Will Make You Laugh So Hard You Might Actually Cry

The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Cast Reveals the Celebrities They'd Like to Eat in a Zombie Apocalypse

Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Roger Mathews

Roger Mathews Jokes Jenni "JWoww" Farley Is Using Shock Therapy on Him

Jonathan Bennett, Mean Girls, E! News

Happy Mean Girls Day! Here's a Special Message From Aaron Samuels to Lindsay Lohan

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Trailer Introduces Viewers to the New World of Sabrina Spellman

Christian Bale, Dick Cheney

Christian Bale Is Unrecognizable as Dick Cheney in First Vice Trailer

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.