Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Reveals the Tools, Tips and Tricks to Her Modern Glamour

When it came time for Lady Gaga to embark on her first film press tour, she did so with her trusted team in tow.

That crew—dubbed the Haus of Gaga—consists of the artists, stylists and creatives that have helped bring her looks to fruition for the past decade. Among the members of the team is hairstylist Frederic Aspiras, who first connected with the triple threat 10 years ago just as her career skyrocketed.

"She was looking for a hairdresser that knew how to do wigs and worked in music and did fashion...The Fame was just out..she wasn't really huge like she is now. I think the "Bad Romance" song was just about to come out," Aspiras recalled to E! News. "She wanted to start this whole new look and tour, so she needed someone to be on the road with her."

As he remembered, "It was kind of just a chance meeting that we happened to just click and become partners in this journey."