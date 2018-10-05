Evan Ross Is on Daddy Duty as Ashlee Simpson-Ross Rocks Out in the Studio on ASHLEE+EVAN

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Oct. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

It takes a village.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new ASHLEE+EVAN, Evan Ross is left in charge of his daughter Jagger Snow Ross as wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross is busy working in the studio. Since the "Pieces of Me" singer previously took a step back from the spotlight to focus on raising her two children, the Star actor is more than happy to take over.

While Evan tries to locate his shoes alongside his youngster ahead of a park visit, his best friend Jaz lends a hand by trying to set up a car seat.

"I have no kids, I have no idea what I'm doing right now," Jaz jokes. "I can get everybody into the club tonight."

Thankfully, Evan's close pal eventually figures out the car seat situation and the trio head to the park.

Photos

Cutest Pics of Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross' Kids

Ashlee Simpson-Ross, ASHLEE+EVAN 105

E!

Meanwhile, Ashlee lets her creative juices flow as she shines during a recording session.

"I can't be in two places at once," the Melrose Place alum admits in a confessional. "Sometimes I'm moming more, sometimes I'm working more and I want to be able to give myself 100 percent to everything and so that makes going to work so much harder."

Nonetheless, Simpson-Ross gives it her all in the sound booth as she belts out a new banger of a song.

"I'm getting back to my kids, but that felt good," Ashlee quips to the crew.

Watch Evan's daddy duty and Ashlee's rock star moment play out in the clip above! For more information about the music featured in the highlight, take a look at the details below.

"I Want You" was written by Palmer Reed (ASCAP) Kobalt Songs Music Publishing on behalf of Maxwell & Carter Publishing, Evan Naess (BMI) Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing on behalf of Maxwell and Carter Global Publishing, Ashlee Simpson (ASCAP) Big A Nikki Publishing, Brian L. Wiggins (ASCAP) BMG Firefly, Nathaniel Austin Brown (BMI) Rolette Inc. and Verdine White (ASCAP) Triple Music Music. As for "I Want You (Acoustic)," this piece was penned by Palmer Reed (ASCAP) Kobalt Songs Music Publishing on behalf of Maxwell & Carter Publishing, Evan Naess (BMI) Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing on behalf of Maxwell and Carter Global Publishing and Ashlee Simpson (ASCAP) Big A Nikki Publishing.

TAGS/ Shows , Ashlee and Evan , E! Shows , Ashlee Simpson-Ross , Evan Ross , Couples , Celeb Kids , Family , Apple News , Top Stories
