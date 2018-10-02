EXCLUSIVE!

Michelle Williams Says She’s "So Excited" for BFF Busy Philipps' New Show Busy Tonight!

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 1:47 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

When your BFF gets a show, the first question on everyone's mind is, will you be on it?

E!'s Erin Lim caught up with Michelle Williamsat the premiere of her new film Venom, where she gushed about her bestie Busy Philipps' new E! late night talk showBusy Tonight.

"So excited," Michelle cheered. "I wouldn't miss it for the world."

While Michelle didn't reveal whether or not she'd be a guest on the show, she did say that when it comes to being interviewed by Busy, she's pretty confident that her famously unfiltered friend knows what's off limits.

"I think she knows where not to go," the Venom star said.

For more from our interview with Michelle Williams, watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Busy Tonight , E! Shows , Michelle Williams , Busy Philipps , Erin Lim , Movies , E! News , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
ESC: Emma Stone

Emma Stone's Hairstylist Shares 4 Weather-Proof Tips for Red Carpet Hair

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's Family "Concerned" About Her as She Falls Back to Her "Old Ways"

Lady Gaga, A Star is Born Press Tour Hair

Lady Gaga's Hairstylist Reveals the Tools, Tips and Tricks to Her Modern Glamour

Noah Centineo

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Noah Centineo's Charlie's Angels Reboot Casting

Taylor Swift Talks Surprise AMA Performance

Kanye West Sent Kim Kardashian a $1 Million Check

Tyler Baltierra

Why Teen Mom's Tyler Baltierra Is Preparing to Get a "Ton of Backlash"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.