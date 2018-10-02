The Conners Previews What Life Is Like Without Roseanne

What does life look like without Roseanne Conner (and Roseanne Barr) on The Conners? A lot like life with Roseanne.

In the above sneak peek of The Conners, the famous TV family gets on with life after a sudden turn of events (according to Barr, they're killing her iconic character off by way of opioid overdose), that includes planning the holidays.

"I thought we should take about a game plan for Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas," Laurie Metcalf's Jackie says.

"I say we follow the Conner tradition: spend every dime we have on Halloween and then we have nothing to be thankful for or buy gifts with," Sara Gilbert's Darlene says. This, of course, is a reference to the famous Halloween episodes of Roseanne. The revival didn't do one before being canceled following Barr's racist tweet about Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.