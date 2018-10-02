Watch Bradley Cooper's Reaction to His Most Awkward Interview Yet

You just never know what you're going to get in the interview chair.

Bradley Cooper has experienced more than a few interviews in recent weeks thanks to the upcoming release of A Star Is Born.

But when sitting down with Alison Hammond on ITV's This Morning, the actor appeared to be quite confused once this so-called "interview" began.

"In the morning when you're feeling fine, cause we be loving all through the night," Alison began to sing when sitting down with the A-list actor. "Boy I tell you it could blow your mind."

Is there a question in there?

"You just blew my mind," Bradley shared when reacting to the impromptu performance. "I could have watched that for much longer."