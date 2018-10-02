Avengers: Infinity War Stars Recall Their "First Time" in Hilarious Voting PSA

YouTube
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 9:41 AM
These stars remember their first time.
A group of Hollywood's silver screen superheroes put on a different kind of cape when they sat down to recall their first time for anyone watching—their first time voting, that is.
The famous faces—among them Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle and Chadwick Boseman—kicked off the clip by recalling where they first cast their votes.
"I was nervous," Johansson said. "Mine was in a church," Cheadle recalled.
"I mean, I didn't know how to do it," Mark Ruffalo explained.
"My first time with a woman was 2016," Evans recalled, referencing Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. "It felt good, but it ended badly."
As Cheadle noted, "My parents weren't allowed to do it until 1965, so I do it every change I get."
"Let's rise up, register and let our voices be heard," Boseman encouraged.
The hilarious PSA, organized by March For Our Lives in partnership with We Stand United, is meant to encourage all Americans and particularly young, first-time voters to register and participate in the November 6 midterm elections.
"While the video may make you laugh, the message is clear. No matter how or where you do it, all that matters is on November 6th we need all Americans to register and vote on Election Day," March For Our Lives Co-Founder Delaney Tarr said in a statement. "Our generation has the power to be heard all across America. We need every single American to join us in the fight."
"Every single American has the chance to be a superhero—in real life. Every single person has the chance to stand up for what they believe in, all they have to do is vote! We are excited to join We Stand United, to highlight this crucial responsibility," March For Our Lives co-founder David Hogg said in a statement. "This year's election will shape our country for years to come, and we want to make sure that all young Americans are ready for their first time in the ballot box. This election is too important to sit on the sidelines."
