Demi Lovato Is "Working Really Hard on Her Sobriety," Sister Says

Demi Lovato is "doing really well" in rehab, according to her sister.
It's been 60 days since the 26-year-old "Sorry Not Sorry" chart topper began treatment at an undisclosed facility, shortly after she was hospitalized for a near-fatal overdose in late July. While promoting her new movie Subject 16 yesterday, Lovato's sister, Madison De La Garza, gave Millennial Hollywood host Dakota T. Jones the latest update on the pop singer's progress.
About 41 minutes into the interview, Madison revealed, "She's working really hard on her sobriety and we're all so incredibly proud of her. It's been crazy for our family. It's been a lot."
But no matter what, family comes first. "We've been through a lot together, and every single time—I mean if you read my mom's book, you would know—every time we go through something, we always come out on the other side a hundred times stronger than before," the 16-year-old actress said. "So, we've just been so thankful for everything—for the little things."
Madison added she is looking forward to doing "so many little things" with her big sister once Demi leaves rehab. "It sounds so small, but [I want to] go to Menchie's," the teen star said. "Honestly, I'm more of a Pinkberry person, but she likes Menchie's, and so we usually go there."
Demi's mom, Dianna De La Garza, said last month she was "so shocked" by the news of her daughter's relapse. "I didn't know what to say," she shared in an interview with Newsmax TV. "It was just something that I never, ever expected to hear—as a parent—about any of my kids."
Like Madison, Dianna is confident Demi will come out of this experience stronger than ever before. "I just feel like the reason she's alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening. I don't think she would be here if it hadn't been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best," she said at the time. "I couldn't have asked for a better team of people to save her life."
Less than two weeks after her overdose, Demi took to Instagram to speak to her fans directly. "I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet," said the singer, who first sought treatment in 2010, where she was treated for drug addiction and an eating disorder and diagnosed with bipolar disorder. I In her note, the "Sober" singer said she'd be M.I.A. for a while. "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she wrote. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."