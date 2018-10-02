The One Where Tiffani Thiessen Was Almost Rachel on Friends

When Friends started taking shape in 1994 a bevy of famous and nearly-famous faces were seen and thought of for the iconic roles of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross. Another mainstay of the 1990s recently added her name to the list of famous auditioners: Tiffani Thiessen.

"Did you know I tested for Friends, for Jennifer Aniston?" Thiessen said on Nikki Glaser's SiriusXM show. "I was just a little too young. I was a little too young to the pairing of the rest of them."

Thiessen went on to praise Aniston, calling her, "very, very funny."