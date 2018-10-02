LOL! Jameela Jamil Accidentally Used Her Roommate's Vibrator as a Hair Curler

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 6:14 AM
Jameela Jamil has a style tip for landing the role: accidentally use a vibrator to curl your hair.
She's learned this from experience. The Good Place star revealed to Seth Meyers Monday night on Late Night that she was getting ready for her audition for the NBC show when she unintentionally tested out a new tool.
"I've never curled my hair before...other people have always done it for me," she said with a laugh. "Because of that, I'm not familiar with the utensils."
However, at the time, she lived with a model who owned some, so Jamil helped herself to one in her room.
"I went into her room. I found a box—it said hair tong on it. I opened it. The box was pink. The hair tong was pink," she described, noting that it was wireless and had "ridges."
"Gosh, technology has really come a long way," she noted. So, with her hair in place along the ridges, the actress hit a button, though the outcome was not what she was looking for.
The tool started rotating instead. "I realized not soon enough that I am curling my hair with a penis," she quipped.
However, the story has a less embarrassing silver lining. "I almost missed the audition because I had to rewash my hair because of all the...penis on it," she said. "It almost actually broke the show for me."
As the star continued, "Because I was made late, I think I was so out of my mind with nerves. I went all the way through to the other side that I was able to weirdly power through the audition and then I got it, so curl your hair with a dildo!"
Check out the clip above to see the stealthy way her roommate hid the vibrator.
"She's going to murder me for telling you this story, so can you hide me?" Jamil requested.
