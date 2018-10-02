Ewan McGregor and Estranged Wife's Divorce Battle Continues Over Spousal Support

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Ewan McGregor thinks he is giving too much in spousal support to his estranged wife, and now he's putting it in writing.
In court documents obtained by E! News, the actor and his estranged wife, Eve, establish that McGregor has been "voluntarily contributing to the living expenses" for Eve and their minor children, since he was not ordered to pay child or spousal support. However, both Eve and Ewan disagree over whether or not his payments were sufficient enough. Ewan argues his monetary support did "exceed what should have been his support obligation," whereas Eve believes they "were less than what her support payments should have been."
The pair initiated divorce proceedings in January, after ending their 22 year relationship in May of last year. In their divorce filing, McGregor requested joint custody of their kids Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk.
Then, in October, Ewan was seen kissing his Fargo co-star, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, who also split from her husband of seven years in May.
When news of their split broke, Eve told The Sun on Sunday, the divorce is "disappointing and upsetting," but that her main priority was being there for their four children.
Understandably, the pair's breakup has been upsetting for the family, with their daughter Clara seemingly taking it the hardest. In July, the 22-year-old called her father's new girlfriend a "piece of trash" on Instagram, which she later acknowledged wasn't the most "mature" thing to do. She explained to The Times, "There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with—not to make excuses or anything—but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment."
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
She also revealed the photos of her father and Mary kissing came to their attention on her little sister's birthday, which was "incredibly surprising." And while it may have looked like Clara was directing all her anger at Mary, behind closed doors she was letting her dad have a piece of her mind too. She insisted, "It was never one-sided. I dealt with stuff with my dad personally—it wasn't me letting it slide with him and just getting mad at her. Of course not."
Drama aside, Clara said, "I love him and I always will. The relationship's not going to end because of this. We are incredibly close, and despite me strongly disagreeing with how he's gone about things, I'll always love him. I hope he's happy, you know?"