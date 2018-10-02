Jeff Lewis Admits He Misses Jenni Pulos—But Isn't Sure They Can Rekindle Their Friendship

It's been about a month since Jeff Lewis cut ties with Jenni Pulos over abuse allegations. During his guest appearance on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Flipping Out star weighed in on the split and revealed whether he thought they could ever rekindle their friendship.

"I'm a very, very forgiving guy, and I never say never," he told host Andy Cohen. "But when someone reports you for abuse to your bosses, that's kind of something that's hard to get over."

While the Bravolebrity admitted he misses his longtime business partner, he didn't seem ready to forgive and forget.

"But I've been watching the show, and I already miss her. I will tell you that," he said. "I already miss her. But when someone crosses the line, it's kind of hard to get over."