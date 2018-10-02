Demi Lovato Completes 60 Days in Rehab: What We Know About Her Continued Recovery

Demi Lovato has reached her 60-day mark in rehab following an apparent overdose at her Hollywood Hills home on July 24.

Lovato remained at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles for two weeks, where she dealt with nausea and a high fever for a few days as side effects during her stay. An insider told E! News Lovato was "scared and grateful to be alive" after her hospitalization. Since leaving Cedars, the "Confident" singer flew to a rehab center and then traveled to another facility in Chicago where she apparently met with a therapist who specializes in sobriety, mental health and wellness.

When Lovato first entered rehab, a source told E! News the singer would be undergoing an "extensive program to ensure she gets the help she needs."

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has always been open about her struggle with mental health and past addictions, and that played a part in her decision to go to rehab. An insider told E! News that Lovato "wants to make a statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover."

It has been nearly two months since she began her most recent journey in rehabilitation, here's a look at what we know so far about her recovery process.