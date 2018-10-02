I Feel Bad Cast Confessions We Can All Relate To

Emet is doing her best on I Feel Bad. She's main character on the NBC comedy, played by Sarayu Blue, and the working mom character is trying. She feels bad about her shortcomings, hence the show's name, but she's still doing her best. It's a feeling almost everyone can relate to—even the stars.

"I just every day feel bad that I don't have enough time with my parents. I just don't. I should spend way more time with my mom," Blue told press at the 2018 Television Critics Association Press Tour.

"I should spend more time with your parents too," Paul Adelstein, who plays Emet's husband David on the series, joked.

"You should. Take the onus off me," Blue said.

And the rest of the I Feel Bad cast?