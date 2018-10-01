Applebee's $1 Zombie Drinks Are Here Just in Time for Halloween

Applebee's
by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 5:58 PM
Applebee's
From the fast casual eatery that blessed us with $1 margaritas, Long Island iced teas and Bahama Mamas, it's time to get acquainted with the Dollar Zombie.
Our friends at Applebee's (otherwise known as the patron saints of affordable alcoholic beverages) have officially unveiled the latest addition to their "Neighborhood Drink" menu—and it's seriously spooky. Right in time for Halloween, the Dollar Zombie is described by Applebee's as a mixture of rum, pineapple, passion fruit, cherry, lime and garnished with a "gummy brain."
And the price point is spot-on: you can trick-or-treat yourself to the Zombie drink for a single $1 bill at participating Applebee's locations through the month of October!
This time last year, the restaurant first introduced its patrons to the wonders of a $1 margarita, known fondly as the Dollarita. What followed was a rotating menu of super cheap cocktails like a $2 Absolut Vodka lemonade as well as a $3 Grey Goose and cranberry.
"Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE," Patrick Kirk, VP of beverage innovation at Applebee's, said in a press release. "We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink."
So if you're of legal drinking age, grab the nearest designated driver and head to Applebee's to get a taste of the Dollar Zombie for yourself!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?