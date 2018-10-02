Inside Lindsay Lohan's Complicated Post-Hollywood Life

Lindsay Lohan was tired of being judged, so she left.

And she didn't just leave Hollywood. She left America, moving first to London to ostensibly pursue some peace and quiet, after which she found even more hospitable environs in Dubai and on the beaches of Mykonos, where she partied this summer with well-heeled revelers such as Tiffany Trump and has opened a bustling beach club.

"There's a business side to my life now, but I'm not in America, so no one knows about it, which is nice for me," Lohan told the New York Times this summer. "Because I get to actually focus on the result of things." She particularly liked Dubai, she explained, because it's "less demanding. America is always like, 'Go go go go go!' I don't have to turn on the news and see about the Kardashians. I don't have to see anything anymore. I choose what I want to see and how I want to live."

In between, she's traveled the world, sharing her adventures from the likes of Turkey, Thailand, Mauritius and Bali with her 6.8 million Instagram followers. Her adventures now include figuring out plot lines for an MTV show in the works about the Lohan Beach Club—and they may have just taken her to Russia, where a bizarre encounter that she chronicled on Instagram Story left the Internet squirming late Friday night as "Lindsay Lohan" became, once again, a trending topic.