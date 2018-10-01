Ansel Elgort Cast as Tony in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story

Ansel Elgort just landed his next major role!
Young Hollywood's most in-demand talent was cast in the lead role of Steven Spielberg's film adaptation of West Side Story, multiple outlets report. Elgort will reportedly star as Tony in the 21st century remake of the classic Broadway musical.
Originally inspired by "Romeo and Juliet," West Side Story follows the rivalry between New York City street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. Conflict arises when Tony, a former member of the Jets, falls for Maria, the sister of a leader of the Sharks. Larry Kert played Tony in the 1957 stage production, which earned six Tony nominations. Richard Beymer went on to reprise the role in the 1961 big screen version, which won 10 Academy Awards—including Best Picture.
So why is Ansel the perfect actor to introduce West Side Story to a modern audience? Lest we forget the 24-year-old is a serious triple threat.
Ansel's acting chops aside (he received a Golden Globe nod for his performance in last year's Baby Driver), few know the celeb actually studied at the School of American Ballet in New York City for five years.
In fact, he told Vanity Fair in May that he musical theater was always his first passion and initially enrolled in dance classes to bolster his resume. The star would go on to attend the esteemed arts high school, Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.
And there's no denying he's got the range to belt beloved West Side Story songs like "Something's Coming." Already a well-revered producer within EDM world (where he performs under the pseudonym Ansolo), Ansel has also released music under his given name. In 2015, the celeb signed a record deal with Universal Records and has dropped hits such as "Home Alone," "Thief" and a more recent collaboration with Logic called "You Can Count On Me."
According to Variety, filming for West Side Story will begin next summer and Spielberg, Kevin McCollum and Kristie Macosko Krieger will produce the movie for Fox.