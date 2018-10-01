12 Fall Wedding Guest Dresses Under $100

Here's the thing: What wedding guest dress you wear largely depends on what type of celebration you're attending.

Outdoors? You're going to want something long sleeve. But if you're cheersing in Vegas, something sparkly is a must. Maxi or mini? Well that depends on what time of day it is and how casual the vibe is.

One thing you can control is the price. Listen, we're all for picking out a nice dress and splurging every once in a while, but wedding season is upon us people. And, well, as the saying goes: We're not made of money.