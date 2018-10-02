Why Meghan Markle's Family Feud May Finally Be Coming to an End

"Water under the bridge," she said.

"I wish things could be different," she said.

"Believe it or not, it doesn't mean we love you any less," she said.

It was a stunning about-face from the women who is writing a book, once entitled The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister and now renamed In the Shadows of the Duchess, about the half-sibling who is 17 years her junior; who has, on occasion, referred to said half-sibling as "Cruella de Vil," "arrogant and ignorant," and the "Duchess of Nonsense."

It's hard to discern, exactly, what motive is behind Samantha's latest reversal in attitude when it comes to her sister—aside from an obvious attempt to save face as she faced down a withering line of questioning from Vine. But what a reversal it was.

Her nasty tweets at her sister? "I was really lashing out at media." Right.

The logic behind her book's initially ugly title? "The title of my book was meant to make a mockery of social labels." Uh-huh.

Her decision to blame Meghan for her father's death while he was still, you know, alive? "In the beginning, when we spoke publicly, I thought we were being openhearted and even favorable. That fell on deaf ears, and the media turned it into something that it was not." Sure, OK.