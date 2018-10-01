There's a Chance Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Are Young Hollywood's Hottest New Couple

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 3:29 PM

Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp

It looks like Timothée Chalamet might be dating Lily-Rose Depp and we are here for it.

The two young A-listers were spotted together at the New York City coffee shop Mud this past weekend, where an onlooker said they looked like they were "enjoying themselves." 

Their appearance at the trendy cafe wasn't the only time the pair was seen together this weekend. Chalamet and Depp were also spotted walking through Central Park together, among other locations.

While their rendezvous could have potentially been a work meeting, the actors currently have no projects in the works together, according to IMDB. The co-stars recently wrapped production on the Netflix film The King, with Timothée now focusing on other projects and Lily not in the process of filming anything. 

Fan sites for "Chalamaniacs" suspect sparks started flying between the two in January, after the two French-Americans reportedly began following each other on Instagram.

How to Pronounce 2018 Oscar Nominees' Names: Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and More

Lily was last linked to model Ash Stymest, but they called it quits in April, according to JustJared.com. 

Timothée's last relationship was with Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, although the timeline of their romance is unclear. 

One thing that is clear is this pairing would be a match made in Hollywood heaven. 

