Jenna Dewan Announces She Is Stepping Down as World of Dance Host

by Lauren Piester | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 3:28 PM
Jenna Dewan will not be back to host season three of World of Dance, but she's not leaving for good.
The actress announced on Instagram that she is stepping away from the NBC reality competition series, but she "won't be able to stay away for long."
"I plan to return to mentor contestants as much as possible," she wrote. "It has been an absolute thrill to be a part of this incredible, groundbreaking show from the very beginning, and I am forever grateful to my NBC family, Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, Ne-Yo, and everyone involved in this journey. We are changing the dance world and giving opportunities to dancers in ways I've only dreamed of! Can't wait to share more news with you soon. Much love to everyone."
While Dewan did not explain the reason for stepping back, E! News has learned that it was due to her busy production schedule. The show will not have a host for season three, but Dewan will do as much mentoring as her schedule permits.
She recently took on a recurring role on Fox's The Resident and makes her debut in tonight's episode as a medical device rep named Julian who arrives to shake up the hospital.
World of Dance airs on NBC.
E! and NBC are both part of the NBC Universal family.
