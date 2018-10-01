Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier Spend Time Together in Paris

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 3:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier

Splash News

Justin Theroux and Laura Harrier were just spotted hanging out together in Paris.

The 47-year-old Spy Who Dumped Me and the 28-year-old Spider-Man: Homecoming actress stepped out with friends on Monday afternoon. Photos show Theroux donning sunglasses, a bomber jacket, jeans and boots, while Harrier rocked sunglasses paired with a red ensemble for the outing.

Theroux and Harrier were first spotted spending time together in the South of France in late May, while in town for the Louis Vuitton Cruise fashion show. The duo hung out with Emma Stone, Sienna Miller and journalist Derek Blasberg at Hotel du Cap-Eden Rock, just as a source told E! News that Theroux was "casually dating."

Read

Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence on Jennifer Aniston Split

"Justin is hanging out and having the time of his life. He's casually dating, but it's nothing more," the insider told E! News at the time. "He's in a great place and very happy. He's enjoying being social and meeting people from all walks of life. He is excited about doing new things and traveling. He's looking forward to a great summer of fun and just seeing where it leads."

"He is letting loose for the first time in several years. He doesn't have anyone else to be responsible for or to report back to and he's taking advantage of that and having fun," the source added, "Justin seems single and very much moved on from his marriage. He seems to really be enjoying himself. 

Read

Dinner Parties, Dating and Befriending the Fab Five: How Life Has Changed for Justin Theroux Since His Split With Jennifer Aniston

But just as quickly as romance rumors surfaced, Harrier shut them down during an interview with Elle. When asked about the South of France vacation, Harrier told the outlet in June, "Well, we all work together for the brand and have become friends. So it's fun."

Just weeks ago, Theroux broke his silence on his split with ex Jennifer Aniston. "The good news is that was probably the most—I'm choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity," Theroux told the New York Times. He later added that the split was "heartbreaking" but "only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day."

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Theroux , Sightings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Timothee Chalamet, Lily-Rose Depp

There's a Chance Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp Are Young Hollywood's Hottest New Couple

Jenna Dewan, World of Dance

Jenna Dewan Announces She Is Stepping Down as World of Dance Host

Shia LaBeouf, FKA Twigs

Shia LaBeouf and FKA twigs Get Cozy Together in Paris

Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Impact Alex Rodriguez Had on Her Las Vegas Residency

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

A Career High Note: How Singing Can Lead Bradley Cooper to Golden Globes Glory

Lilly Ghalichi, Shahs of Sunset, Instagram

Shahs of Sunset's Lilly Ghalichi Gives Birth to Daughter Alara

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2018 Emmys

Jessica Biel Leaves Flirty Message on Justin Timberlake's Instagram Photo

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.