Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Impact Alex Rodriguez Had on Her Las Vegas Residency

Out of the 480,000 tickets sold throughout Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas residency, one audience member was a bit more important.

If you ask the "Dance Again" singer, it may just be Alex Rodriguez.

As the A-list performer concluded her "All I Have" residency this weekend at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, E! News was able to get a front-row seat to the action.

In fact, our very own Justin Sylvester got to chat with Jennifer about her best memories including her boyfriend's constant support.

"It's been something beyond my wildest dreams to have a partner who is so supportive and loving and really, really loves what I do and doesn't try to squash me in anyway but tries to always raise me up," she shared with us. "There's just something about having that type of love and support that makes you soar and that's what I think we try to be for each other and I just feel so lucky."