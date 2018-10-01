Jennifer Lopez Reveals the Impact Alex Rodriguez Had on Her Las Vegas Residency

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 2:58 PM
Out of the 480,000 tickets sold throughout Jennifer Lopez's Las Vegas residency, one audience member was a bit more important.
If you ask the "Dance Again" singer, it may just be Alex Rodriguez.
As the A-list performer concluded her "All I Have" residency this weekend at the Zappos Theater inside Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino, E! News was able to get a front-row seat to the action.
In fact, our very own Justin Sylvester got to chat with Jennifer about her best memories including her boyfriend's constant support.
"It's been something beyond my wildest dreams to have a partner who is so supportive and loving and really, really loves what I do and doesn't try to squash me in anyway but tries to always raise me up," she shared with us. "There's just something about having that type of love and support that makes you soar and that's what I think we try to be for each other and I just feel so lucky."
During this weekend's final show, stars including Diddy, Tiffany Haddish, Anthony Anderson, Vanessa Hudgens, Gayle King, Ashley Graham and Evan Ross were able to see the singer perform her biggest hits. And while Alex was in the audience for the sold-out show, it certainly wasn't his first.
"He came the first time and he looked like the Unabomber. That's a throwback. He had like a hoodie on and he was hiding and sitting over in that section and he was just hiding like someone was going to see him or photograph him," Jennifer joked with E! News when recalling her boyfriend's first visit to the show. "What are you afraid of? Nothing's going to happen. It was very funny. He's like, 'I don't know. I'm just nervous.'"
One show was all it took for Alex to be in awe and become a longtime supporter of the residency that included more than 1,000 wardrobe changes, 200 celebrity guests and over 1,200 booty shakes.
"#AllIHave isn't just the name of the show, it's what she has given to her audiences every single night. That's what makes her great. When she hits the stage, the audience gets her best effort," Alex wrote on Instagram. "That was true on her first performance, will be true tonight and it has been that way every show in between. She is working as hard today as she does every day and it's amazing to watch."
During this weekend's show, Jennifer gave A-Rod a special shoutout where she thanked him for being supportive. She also made a joke referring to how he has seen the show more than anyone else she knows.
Can't say we blame him for dancing and loving the show again and again.
