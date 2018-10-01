Katie Holmes Was the First Celebrity to Rock This Designer's Colorful Bags

Jacqueline Lee / E!
by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 1:25 PM
Jacqueline Lee / E!
When you walk into one of the small and quaint Clare V. stores, it feels like walking into an artisan's shop, filled with an assortment of items with a unique flair that will make you standout.
Art deco-inspired earrings, colorful purses with interesting structures and materials, T-shirts with French feminist sayings—Clare Vivier brings a feminine, global and fun perspective to fashion design that attracts accessory lovers everywhere, including Katie Holmes, Jessica Alba and Amanda Seyfried. Describing her customers as "smart and cute" city dwellers, you can find the brand online or in metropolitan cities, such as New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Ten years after beginning her fashion line, the designer opened up to E! News, sharing how she went from working at a frozen yogurt shop in Minnesota at 14 to a member of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA).
Jacqueline Lee / E!
I started with the idea that there were no cute work bags for women and I could fix that. The design is clean and chic, with a twist or colorful element.
Jacqueline Lee / E!
Our studio is filled with light and open. We have a lot of art on walls from our friends like Hadley Holiday and Rob Reynolds.
Jacqueline Lee / E!
I wear our Clare V. x Mike D. baseball hat & our Garrett Leight collaboration sunnies every single day to hide from the sun. My bags change frequently since I love our newness. I have gotten quite a bit of use from my Weekender bags.
Jacqueline Lee / E!
Hard working people who go above and beyond to do a good job are my heroes. But, in terms of entrepreneurs, Sara Blakely and Yvon Chouinard stand out for me.
Jacqueline Lee / E!
I'm up by 6:30. Then, I drink black coffee and listen to the Daily podcast & KPCC live on my phone. After, I give attention to my dog, try multiple outfits, work, have meetings, laugh, design, problem solve. Finally, I have dinner (either work-related or home with family), and then I'm in bed around 11 or 12.
Jacqueline Lee / E!
Today for lunch I had… A medley of salads and things from Cook Book in Echo Park
The last thing I Googled was… What is Kol Nidre?
My usual coffee order is… oat (or almond) milk Cortado
The book I'm reading is… Giovanni's Room by James Baldwin
