How Scheana Marie and Adam Spott Keep Fans Guessing About Their Relationship Status

Are they or aren't they?

That's the question fans have been asking for weeks and weeks as Scheana Marie and Adam Spott continue to fuel romance rumors.

Whether attending red carpet events together or hanging out at SUR, these two appear to be inseparable. In fact, Scheana traveled to Adam's hometown in Pennsylvania and "made it to hometowns" this past weekend. Yes, she loves The Bachelor franchise too.

Some followers thought her most recent Instagram proved these two are full on dating. Even co-star Stassi Schroeder was quick to write "BF/GF" in the comments section. Scheana would later reply with the winky face.

But as October begins, the pair continues to keep fans guessing as to where they truly, truly stand.