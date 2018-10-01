There's Nothing Holdin' Shawn Mendes Back From a PCAs Win Thanks to His Loyal Fans

by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 2:00 PM
Shawn Mendes has no reason to be nervous for the E! People's Choice Awards because he knows that his fans always have his back.
The 20-year-old singer is up for three awards this year including, Male Artist of 2018, Album of 2018 and Song of 2018 for his hit single, "In My Blood."
Even though the former Viner has won awards before, he realizes that he would not be a People's Choice Awards finalist without the Mendes Army.
"I love them. They have been the most supportive fans in the entire world for years so if we win or we don't win, it's all good," the Toronto native exclusively told E! at the Global Citizen Festival, which aired on MSNBC on Saturday from New York City. "I love them either way."
Mendes' fans have already made his album debut at the top of the US Billboard 200, marking his third number one album in America. So, clearly they have the power to help Mendes get the credit he deserves.
As a little thank you for everything, Mendes recently surprised fans by taking the stage with Justin Timberlake to sing "What Goes Around...Comes Around" at the iHeartRadio Music Festival and we can't get enough of how much the singer loves his fans.
OK Mendes Army, are you ready to do your part and vote for the amazing singer?
Don't miss your opportunity to help make him a winner at this year's People's Choice Awards by voting before the Friday, Oct. 19 deadline.
See all the winners revealed at the 2018 People's Choice Awards airing live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 11.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?