PrettyLittleThing Just Dropped Their Own Beauty Range and We Want It All

by Joyce Park | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 10:00 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
If you're a contour queen, a lip kit lover, or an eye shadow enthusiast, we have some big news for you! PrettyLittleThing just launched their new beauty line, PLT Beauty, and it has all the essentials. The products are perfect for every occasion - from brunch with your girlfriends to a romantic dinner date.
Shine bright like a diamond with shimmery eye shadow palettes, chisel your cheeks with bronzer, and plump up your lips with luscious glosses!
Not Mad at Matte
Everyone loves a good matte lip.
BUY IT: PLT Cotton Candy Shine Lip Kit (£5.00), PLT Cupids Bow Matte Lip Kit (£5.00)
All Eyes on Me
Try this palette for eyes that will mesmerize.
BUY IT: PLT Sunset Boulevard Eyeshadow Palette (£10.00)
Twinkle Eyes
Use the shimmer shades to add the perfect finishing touch to your smokey eye.
BUY IT: PLT Rodeo Drive Eyeshadow Palette (£10.00)
World Tour Contour
Add dimension to your face with this versatile contour palette.
BUY IT: PLT Know Your Angles Contour Powder Palette (£10.00)
Set It and Forget It
Dust it on for the perfect finishing touch.
BUY IT: PLT Fix Me Dark Setting Powder (£4.00)
Longer Lashes
No need for extensions since PrettyLittleThing created the perfect volumizing formula.
BUY IT: PLT Mermaid Vibes Waterproof Mascara (£4.00)
Looking like a PrettyLittleThing
Conceal, glow, and go.
BUY IT: PLT Fake Perfection Concealer Palette (£6.00), PLT Brighter Than Your Future Highlighter Palette (£10.00)
Brow Game on FLEEK
For the ultimate #browgoals.
BUY IT: PLT Brow Game Brow Kit (£6.00)
Setting a Foundation
...with shades for everyone!
BUY IT: PLT Photo Finish Warm Biege Foundation (£5.00)
Flushed with Blush
Add that feminine touch.
BUY IT: PLT Mermaid Kiss Blusher (£5.00)
Shop the entire collection and find everything you need at PrettyLittleThing!
