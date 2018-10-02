PrettyLittleThing Just Dropped Their Own Beauty Range and We Want It All

  By
    &

by Joyce Park | Tue., Oct. 2, 2018 10:00 AM

by E! & PrettyLittleThing

PLT Beauty

If you're a contour queen, a lip kit lover, or an eye shadow enthusiast, we have some big news for you! PrettyLittleThing just launched their new beauty line, PLT Beauty, and it has all the essentials. The products are perfect for every occasion - from brunch with your girlfriends to a romantic dinner date.

Shine bright like a diamond with shimmery eye shadow palettes, chisel your cheeks with bronzer, and plump up your lips with luscious glosses! 

PLT Beauty

Not Mad at Matte

Everyone loves a good matte lip.

BUY IT: PLT Cotton Candy Shine Lip Kit (£5.00), PLT Cupids Bow Matte Lip Kit (£5.00)

PLT Beauty

All Eyes on Me

Try this palette for eyes that will mesmerize. 

BUY IT: PLT Sunset Boulevard Eyeshadow Palette (£10.00)

PLT Beauty

Twinkle Eyes 

Use the shimmer shades to add the perfect finishing touch to your smokey eye. 

BUY IT: PLT Rodeo Drive Eyeshadow Palette (£10.00)

PLT Beauty

World Tour Contour

Add dimension to your face with this versatile contour palette.

BUY IT: PLT Know Your Angles Contour Powder Palette (£10.00)

PLT Beauty

Set It and Forget It

Dust it on for the perfect finishing touch.

BUY IT: PLT Fix Me Dark Setting Powder (£4.00)

PLT Beauty

Longer Lashes

No need for extensions since PrettyLittleThing created the perfect volumizing formula.

BUY IT: PLT Mermaid Vibes Waterproof Mascara (£4.00)

PLT Beauty

Looking like a PrettyLittleThing

Conceal, glow, and go. 

BUY IT: PLT Fake Perfection Concealer Palette (£6.00), PLT Brighter Than Your Future Highlighter Palette (£10.00)

PLT Beauty

Brow Game on FLEEK

For the ultimate #browgoals.

BUY IT: PLT Brow Game Brow Kit (£6.00)

PLT Beauty

Setting a Foundation

...with shades for everyone!

BUY IT: PLT Photo Finish Warm Biege Foundation (£5.00)

PLT Beauty

Flushed with Blush

Add that feminine touch.

BUY IT: PLT Mermaid Kiss Blusher (£5.00)

Shop the entire collection and find everything you need at PrettyLittleThing!

