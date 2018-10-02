PrettyLittleThing Just Dropped Their Own Beauty Range and We Want It All

If you're a contour queen, a lip kit lover, or an eye shadow enthusiast, we have some big news for you! PrettyLittleThing just launched their new beauty line, PLT Beauty, and it has all the essentials. The products are perfect for every occasion - from brunch with your girlfriends to a romantic dinner date.

Shine bright like a diamond with shimmery eye shadow palettes, chisel your cheeks with bronzer, and plump up your lips with luscious glosses!