Food Network's Alton Brown Marries Elizabeth Ingram

Alton Brown is serving up some serious romance!

The Food Network star and best-selling author announced on Instagram this Sunday that he is a married man!

"Mom and dad got married on a boat and all I got was a glass of weird fizzy stuff," he shared on social media with a photo of his dog presumably at the reception. "@elizabethingramstudio @call_me_scabigail."

Singer Liz Phair also confirmed the news on Twitter when congratulating the couple. "Wedding bells in the family yesterday!" she wrote. "Congratulations to my beautiful cousin Beth and her love, @altonbrown xoxo I wish I could have been there!"

While the ceremony was sure to be special, the couple couldn't help but gush about the good food they enjoyed during the celebrations. Alton revealed that brunch was on the itinerary at Chubby Fish in Charleston. And no, it didn't disappoint.