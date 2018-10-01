Latinx Now! First Look: See the Promo for E! News and Telemundo's New Show

E! & Telemundo
by Diana Marti | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 8:58 AM
E! & Telemundo
Are you ready? Latinx Now! is almost here!
The E! News and Telemundo's weekly talk show will air every Wednesday on E! News' YouTube channel and will premiere on October 3. The Spanish version of the show will also premiere on Telemundo's YouTube channel and NBCUniveral's cable network, Universo on Wednesday.
The NBCUniversal brands joined forces for Latinx Now!, the first-ever total-market entertainment program produced in English and Spanish for bicultural audiences across the U.S. and Latin America.
Latinx Now! will be hosted by Christian Acosta, Nastassja Bolivar, and Claudia Vergara. It will also feature a special guest host every week. The 30-minute show covers the latest news stories in entertainment, candid interviews with celebrities and highlights talent in fashion, style, beauty and more, with a focus on creating culturally-relevant content that provides crossover appeal and addresses Hispanic passion-points and interests.
So far, guest stars include Luis Fonsi, Becky G, Sofia Carson, Kevin Hart, Fat Joe, Malu Trevejo, Karol G, Ozuna, Leslie Grace, CNCO, Alex Sensation, Al Madrigal, C Tangana, De la Ghetto, and Ignacio Serricchio, among other top celebrities.
"As we continue to expand on E! News' growth and success as one of the foremost multiplatform entertainment news and women's lifestyle brands, we are excited to partner with Telemundo and Universo to launch the first entertainment news series produced for multicultural and bilingual audiences," said John Najarian, executive VP and GM of E! News and Digital. "Telemundo is a recognized leader in the Hispanic market, and coupled with E! News' entertainment authority and tremendous digital footprint, ‘Latinx Now!' will provide a unique bilingual viewer experience that will better serve our diverse audience across the NBCUniversal portfolio."
"We're thrilled about our new multiplatform partnership with E!, expanding Telemundo's powerful digital portfolio to bring relevant and engaging content to our GenM (millennial, multicultural, mobile) audience and offer more choices and flexibility," said Peter Blacker, Executive Vice President of NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises Revenue Strategy & Innovation. "E! is a natural partner and this gives our multicultural and bilingual audiences a seamless, one of a kind experience on the channels of their choice and in their preferred language."
Take a look at the video above to see the first Latinx Now! promo and tune in every Wednesday, starting Oct. 3 on E! News' YouTube channel at 3 PM EST, Telemundo Entretenimiento's YouTube channel at 1 PM EST and on Universo at 1 PM EST.
