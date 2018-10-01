Cardi B Surrenders to Police Over Alleged Strip Club Fight

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Oct. 1, 2018 7:45 AM

Cardi B has turned herself in. 

The Grammy-nominated rapper surrendered to police on Monday morning in New York City. Guarded by umbrellas and bodyguards, the performer entered the 109th precinct in Queens before 10 a.m. while surrounded by reporters shouting questions. However, the Bronx-born new mom remained silent as she approached and entered. Inside, she was fingerprinted, booked and had her photo taken. 

According to TMZ, Cardi had been accused of allegedly ordering people to attack two female bartenders at a Flushing strip club in August. Per the report, she allegedly believed one of the women was involved with her husband, Migos member, Offset. Per NBC, police said the alleged fight happened on August 29. Previously, Cardi reportedly denied any involvement in the alleged fight.

The New York Police Department confirmed to E! News that Cardi's charges are reckless endangerment in the second degree and assault in the third degree from one complainant and reckless endangerment in the second degree from a second complainant. She has a desk appearance scheduled for October 29 in Queens. 

Photos

Mug Shot Mania

 

Her attorney Jeff Kern briefly spoke to reporters outside the precinct, stating, "Today she received a summons charging misdemeanors only. We're aware of no evidence that she caused anybody any harm at the club that night. We expect that the matter is going to be resolved expeditiously."

Attorney Joe Tacopina, who represents the two alleged victims, told E! News in a statement, "Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes.  Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law, since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.  But reality is setting in, as justice does not care whether her name is Cardi B or Carly B, and she will now answer for her crimes."

 

Cardi B

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj brought up the allegations against her foe while addressing their New York Fashion Week fight in a previous episode of Queen radio. 

"You getting girls beat up because of what your man doing? Real bitches never do that—you never attack the woman...you take that up with your f--king man," Minaj claimed.

The two women sparked headlines earlier this month when Cardi shouted, lunged and threw her shoe at Nicki at Harper's Bazaar's Icon party. It seemed the fight was fueled by alleged comments Nicki made about Cardi as a mother, though she rebuffed the claims on Queen radio. 

E! News has reached out to Cardi's rep for comment. 

