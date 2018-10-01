Chris Evans, Lana Del Rey and Others Criticize Kanye West's Politics

Captain America's biggest foe isn't a double agent or a purple alien—it's Kanye West.

Chris Evans dragged West on Twitter yesterday for once again supporting Donald Trump and the president's policies. Hours after his SNL performance—and his non-televised rant was met with boos—West tweeted a picture of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. "This represents good and America becoming whole again. We will no longer outsource to other countries. We build factories here in America and create jobs," West said. "We will provide jobs for all who are free from prisons as we abolish the 13th amendment. Message sent with love."

Ratified in 1865 after the Civil War, the 13th Amendment abolished slavery and involuntary servitude, but also "allowed for prisoners to be used as slave labor," writer Yashar Ali said on Twitter. "He doesn't articulate that in his tweet, leaving people confused and others delighted."

Evans, who has been critical of the Trump administration, was tired of West. "There's nothing more maddening than debating someone who doesn't know history, doesn't read books, and frames their myopia as virtue. The level of unapologetic conjecture I've encountered lately isn't just frustrating," the actor vented. "It's retrogressive, unprecedented and absolutely terrifying."

Actor Josh Gad supported Evans, tweeting, "Yes to everything."