Khloe Kardashian Posts About Happiness Days After "We Do Not See Color" Comment Backlash

Khloe Kardashian wants you to know there's only one person responsible for your happiness: yourself.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a mini statement on her Instagram story on Sunday that had a whole "you do you" attitude about it.

"Don't ever feel bad for making a decision about your own life that upsets other people. You are not responsible for their happiness. You're responsible for your own happiness," she wrote. "Anyone who wants you to live in misery for their happiness should not be in your life to begin with."

Under the paragraph, she also included the word "F--kology."

While she didn't explicitly mention what inspired her to type these words, the words of encouragement were published just a few days after Khloe dealt with a bit of social media backlash.

On Thursday, the Good American founder replied to a Twitter user who made comments about her daughter True Thompson's skin color. The user's tweet, however, was deleted. But Khloe still had her say. "I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughters skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back," she wrote.