North West Dances and Cheers on Kanye West at SNL

Kanye West may have faced some negative reactions to his Saturday Night Live appearance but his biggest cheerleader, North West, could not have been prouder of her dad.

The rapper performed three songs during the season 44 premiere and ended his last one with an impromptu racially-charged pro-President Donald Trump speech, which was met with booing as well as clapping from the studio audience. His wife Kim Kardashian and North, their 5-year-old daughter and eldest of their three children, watched him from just a few feet away from the stage.

The child stood and danced and clapped excitedly as Kanye wrapped up, as seen in a video her mom posted on Instagram Stories. As he stepped off the front stage, she grabbed his hand and prompted him to pick her up.