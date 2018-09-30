Prince William Meets Prince William During Africa Trip

THOMAS MUKOYA/AFP/Getty Images
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 30, 2018 10:50 AM
Prince William, meet Prince William.
Last week, the Duke of Cambridge began a royal tour of Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya to learn more about wildlife conservation in Africa. This weekend, he visited the Kenyan town of Kinamba presented a local soccer team with Aston Villa football club shirts. The duke, a big fan of the team and president of Britain's Football Association, met a player named Prince William.
On Sunday, Kensington Palace shared a photo of the royal William giving his namesake a hug.
"William meets Prince William — The Duke of Cambridge met his namesake at Kinamba, before presenting him with an @AVFCOfficial shirt #PartOfThePride," the palace tweeted.
During his visit, the duke also met local schoolchildren at the British Army Training Unit Kenya's Kinamba Community project and brought some soccer balls with him.
The Duke of Cambridge met local schoolchildren at @BATUKOfficial’s Kinamba Community project in Kenya, bringing with him some footballs for a kickabout ⚽ pic.twitter.com/FDAxzTTGhY— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 30, 2018
He also visited local politicians from Laikipia and Samburu and observed how British and Kenyan troops are training together.
His Royal Highness, The Duke of Cambridge visited Laikipia today, to see how British and Kenyan troops are training together— UK in Kenya (@UKinKenya) September 30, 2018
During his visit, HRH met with local politicians from Laikipia and Samburu, where @BATUKOfficial train
🇬🇧🇰🇪 pic.twitter.com/tlTwYAlHXG
The duke is the president of United for Wildlife, which fights illegal wildlife trade, and a patron of Tusk, which promotes conservation. His tour precedes the 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference in London, set to take place in October.
