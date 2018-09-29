Cardi B Performs at Global Citizen Festival Before Chaos Ensues When Fence Barrier Falls

Cardi B looked red hot during her performance at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday night in New York City.

While the "Bodak Yellow" rapper has been making her rounds in the various Fashion Week circuits, this was her first public performance since she gave birth to her baby Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10. Songs she performed included "Drip" and "Bodak Yellow."

Although Cardi's performance was fierce and full of fervor, chaos ensued not long after her performance. A fence barrier collapsed at the festival, which made concertgoers panic and sprint out of the concert. Coldplay singer Chris Martin assured attendees there was no reason to panic and that they're "all safe." NYPD Assistant Chief Kathleen O'Reilly joined him onstage and said, "Everyone relax, calm down. It was a barrier collapse. There were no shots fired."

Allen Devlin shared a video on Twitter of people sprinting out of Central Park and seeking exits. Global Citizen Festival has told everyone via Twitter to "stay calm" and the frightening noise was the sound of a barrier falling.