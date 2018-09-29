Kanye West Declares He Is YE, the "Being Formally Known as Kanye West"

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Sep. 29, 2018 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kanye West

BAHE / BACKGRID

Is Kanye West pulling a Prince?

On Saturday morning, ahead of the release of his new album Yahndi and a performance on Saturday Night Live, the rapper tweeted, "The being formally known as Kanye West...I am YE."

West, who has occasionally gone by "Ye" as a nickname and used it as the title of his previous album, released in June, did not clarify if he is actually changing his stage name. He is, however, "ye" on social media.

Prince, who died at age 57 in 2016, had famously changed his stage name to an unpronounceable, key-like symbol in 1993 amid a contract dispute with his record label, Warner Bros. Music. For years, he was dubbed "The Artist Formerly Known as Prince." He reverted back to "Prince" when his contract expired.

Fellow rappers Sean "Diddy" Combs and Snoop Dogg have also used different stage names over the years.

Photos

Kanye West's Style Evolution

Kanye West, Adam Driver, Kenan Thompson, SNL

Rosalind O'Connor/NBC

Later on Saturday, West is set to perform during the season 44 premiere of SNL, featuring host Adam Driver. The rapper is expected to drop his new album during that time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kanye West , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Serena Williams, I Touch Myself, Video

Serena Williams Sings "I Touch Myself" Topless in Music Video Promoting Breast Cancer Awareness

Adam Levine Fan Rushes Stage During Maroon 5 Concert

Adam Levine, Maroon 5

Adam Levine Fan Rushes Stage During Maroon 5 Concert

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes Takes Fans on the Road in His YouTube Documentary

Malia Obama, Music Video, New Dakotas, Walking on Air

Malia Obama Rocks Out in Music Video Debut

Josh Hutcherson

Josh Hutcherson Makes Music Video Directorial Debut With "High & Low"

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Drops Tha Carter V: Breaking Down the Lyrics About Suicide and Stardom

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.