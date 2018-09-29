JWoww, Snooki and Daughters Unite at Mike Sorrentino's Wedding Shower After Divorce Filing

Jenni "JWoww" Farley was all smiles on Saturday as she and BFF Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi turned Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his fiancée's wedding shower lunch into a double mother-daughter date.

Mike and Lauren Pesce, who announced their engagement in April, celebrated their upcoming nuptials at the Osteria Cucina Rustica restaurant in Marlboro, New Jersey with family and friends. Several of his Jersey Shore co-stars were among the guests.

This marks the first time JWoww was seen in public since it was revealed on Thursday that she has filed for divorce from husband Roger Mathews. She attended the shower with their daughter Meilani, 4, the eldest of their two children. Snooki arrived with her and husband Jionni LaValle's daughter Giovanna, who is also 4 and is the youngest of the couple's two kids.